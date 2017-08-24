Waqar Younis admires SBP services for promotion of sports

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP)- Former Pakistan cricket captain , Waqar Younis has

lauded the services rendered by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) for the promotion of sports across the province.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Director General Sports

Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman at his office on Thursday.

Former fiery speedster Waqar Younis said a large number of youngsters is

inclining towards sports activities due to effective policies of DG,SBP , Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman. He was also quite impressed with the setting up of Sports Board Punjab’s cricket academies where cricket legend Zaheer Abbas is giving world class training to young talented players of the province.

“Establishing cricket academies under the able guidance of Zaheer Abbas

is a great step taken by Sports Board Punjab. Pakistan will get a fresh lot of young potential players from these academies in near future,” he said.

Waqar said there is no paucity of cricketing talent in our country. “Our

youngsters must utilize the cricket academies for gaining top class training under a legend cricketer like Zaheer Abbas,” he added.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, on this occasion acknowledged the great stature

of former skipper Waqar Younis in these words: “Waqar Younis is one of the greatest cricketers of Pakistan and the entire nation is proud of his great achievements in the cricket field”.

Later, Ghumman presented a souvenir to Waqar.