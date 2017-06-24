Waqar XI wins Inter-District Night Wapda Super League Cricket title

PESHAWAR, June 24 (APP): Waqar XI clinched the trophy after defeating Khair Khaw XI by 32 runs in the Inter-District Night Wapda Super League Cricket Tournament played at Wapda Colony under the lights on Saturday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the match. District Nazim Nowshera Liaqat Khan Khattak, Secretary Parliament Planning and Development Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Naim Nazim District Nowshera Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and large number of spectators were also present.

Batting first Waqar XI Badabir Peshawar scored 69 runs and restricted

Khair Khawa XI to 38 runs only by winning the match on 32 runs. Thus Waqar XI won the match.

At the end, the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak gave away trophies and

cash prizes. He also announced Rs. 0.1 million for the organizing committee and lauded the efforts of the Wapda for holding the tournament in Wapda Colony.

In his speech to the gathering, the Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak

also announced construction of a college in the premises of Wapda Colony.

He said the govt is fully focusing healthy activities so that to provide

maximum opportunities to the youth to take part in healthy activities. Through such like activities more talent should come up at national and international levels.

He said a promised by PTI govt work in progress on the construction of

playing grounds in every Tehsil wherein so far more than 70 grounds are nearing to completion while overall construction work on 130 grounds are in progress.

He said we have established a proper mechanism in sports because a

health mind resides in healthy body. He said proper and specific grants have been allocated to the schools for holding their sports activities.