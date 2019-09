ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Besides coaching the national players, Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis would also work in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to improve the bowlers’ line and length.

A PCB official said Waqar would pick out talented bowlers for the national team in future. “Waqar would also pay regular visits in the domestic cricket season to hunt for the able bowlers,” he told APP.