Wapda wins national wrestling championship title

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Showing all round skills and
superior technique, Wapda’s grappler won the title of
the National wrestling championship held at Faisalabad.
Wapda’s wrestlers put up dazzling show to win 7 gold,
2 silver and 1 bronze medals to outsmart their respective
opponents, said a spokesman of Wapda Sports Board while
talking to APP here on Monday. Wapda secured 97 points to
get the top slot in the national premier activity.
Behind wapda, were Pakistan Army which scooped 2 gold,
3 silver and 4 bronze medals with 79 points while HEC remained
3rd with 75 points.
As many as 10 teams participated in the two-day event in
10 different categories namely Balochistan, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa,
Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, Army, Higher Education Commission (HEC),
Police, Railways and Wapda.
Wapda’s medal winners are, Muhammad Bilal (57 Kg) gold,Abdul
Wahab (61 Kg) gold, Ghulam Ghous (70 Kg) gold, Abdul Rehman
(74 Kg) gold, Umair Tariq (86 Kg) gold, Inam Butt (92 Kg) gold,
Ahmad Butt (125 Kg) gold, Asad Butt (79 Kg) silver, Mohsin( 65 Kg)
silver and Mohammad Umair (97 Kg) bronze.
While congratulating the WAPDA players on their brilliant
performance, WAPDA Sports Board has expressed the hope that WAPDA
players will continue to bring laurels in the national and
international event by putting up hard.
