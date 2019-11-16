WAPDA wins National Games Male, Female Karate gold

PESHAWAR, Nov 16 (APP):Wapda retains its lead in both the Men’s and Women’s categories in the 33rd National Games Karate competition, finishing first with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals secured 340 points.

With two gold medals, 10 silver, six bronze medals and 250 points each Pakistan Railways and Balochistan jointly declared third, earning one gold, two silver, 9 and three bronze respectively by securing 116 points each.

On the last day of the competition, five Women’s and one Men’s event were played. In the Men’s over 84kg category, Baz Mohammad of Wapda won gold, Army’s Mohammad Litif won silver, Mirza Arsalan Ahmed of Railway and Jamal Abdul Naser of Balochistan won bronze medals.

In the Men’s team event Komita, Wapda took first, Balochistan second, Army and Railway took third position respectively. In the Women’s 61kg category, Naz Gul of Wapda won gold, Railway Suryya got silver, Shereen of Sindh and Hina Khan of Army won bronze medals. In 68 KG, Kulsoom of WAPDA took first position, Aisha Amjad of HEC second, Army’s Anusha Khan and Railway Nazi Dana took third position. In the more than 68kg category, the Nargis of Wapda won gold, Army’s Hina Azeem won silver, Islamabad’s Rosh William and Punjab’s Sayed Mabin won bronze medals. Wapda took first position in this event, Army second, HEC and Balochistan got third position. Director General Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan distributed prizes to the players.