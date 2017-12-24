WAPDA wins 50th National Volleyball Championship

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):While successfully defending their title, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) won 50th National Men’s Volleyball Championship held at POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt.

WAPDA defeated Navy 3-1 in the final of the Championship.

With this tremendous performance in the National Volleyball Championship, WAPDA managed to win the Men’s title for 3rd consecutive time, according to WAPDA spokesman here Sunday.

He added that as many as 17 teams participated in the seven-day Championship namely WAPDA, Navy, Army, PAF, POF, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJ&K, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Pakistan Board, Pakistan Junior and Youth.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of WAPDA Sports Board have congratulated WAPDA team on winning the Championship and defeating the title.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades. WAPDA is the biggest employer of sports persons in Pakistan, as more than 2,200 players and sport officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country.

WAPDA players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. WAPDA has 65 teams, 37 men and 28 women, of different games, and at present, WAPDA is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 17 disciplines.

It has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players. These initiatives included ‘WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan; ‘WAPDA Athletics Colts’ to promote athletics in the country; ‘Focus on Fitness and Fielding’ and T-12 Cricket’ to improve fielding in Pakistan’s cricket.