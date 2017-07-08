Wani’s martyrdom infused fresh impetus to Kashmir freedom movement: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister for Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz Saturday said the martyrdom of Burhan Muzafar Wani

last year had infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement as

people of the held valley were on streets facing worst Indian

troops atrocities.

Speaking in a PTV programme, he paid tribute to Burhan Wani on the

his martyrdom anniversary, saying Wani belonged to an educated family,

who became a freedom fighter after his elder brother was killed by the

Indian occupation forces.

He launched a campaign on social media to inform the Kashmiri youth

about Indian barbarism and cruelties on the innocent people, and exhorting

them to rise for liberation from the Indian yoke, Sartaj noted.

He said Burhan Wani and his two associates were martyred by the

Indian troops in a fake encounter, and that supreme sacrifice had given

a fresh impetus to the freedom movement. All the leading Kashmiri leaders, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had decided to observe Wani’s anniversary for a week, he added.

Sartaj Aziz said today was the historic day in the Kashmir movement that the people all across the held state observed Wani’s anniversary

amid curfew with thousands of troops deployed and disconnection of

mobile and Internet services.

The adviser said the Indian security forces had killed 150 Kashmiri people and injured some 20,000 others in the recent spate of state

violence. The troops used pellet guns, besides committing other human

rights violations, which were highlighted by Pakistan at the

international forums, he added.

Sartaj said that Kashmir was a international dispute as acknowledged

by the United Nations in its resolutions and it should be resolved

through negotiations.

He said India was propagationg that there was no issue in Kashmir,

but the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international human rights organizations had asked it if there was no issue then why

the people of the held state were persistently holding protests and

were being subjected to worst human rights violations.

To a question, the advisor said the 56-member OIC always discussed

the Kashmir issue in its meetings and adopted resolutions supporting

Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination. He would

attend the OIC’s Contact Group meeting and highlight the Kashmir issue,

Sartaj added.