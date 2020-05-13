Wang Yi calls for multilateralism, improvement in global governance

BEIJING, May 13 (APP)::China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that adhering to multilateralism and improving global governance had become the strongest common voice of people of all countries.

He made these remarks while attending a video conference of foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in Beijing.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the international and regional situation.

Wang Yi said that SCO member states should strengthen policy coordination, adopt flexible and diversified methods, and continue to promote cooperation in building the Belt and Road to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economic and social development of various countries.

The countries should commit themselves to the safe and smooth operation of regional industrial chains and supply chains. Give play to the “lifeline” role of the China-Europe train and help countries fight the epidemic and resume production, he added.

He said as soon as possible, open a “fast track” for important business and production technicians, and establish a “green channel” for the transportation of important materials and raw materials.

Wang Yi said that since the outbreak of the epidemic, SCO member states have carried forward the “Shanghai Spirit” and contributed to international cooperation in the fight against epidemic disease with concrete actions.

At the most difficult time for China, the member states have given valuable support and provided valuable support, and we bear this in mind.

When other member states were hit by the epidemic, China felt the same and shared its prevention and control experience without reservation. It sent a medical expert team to provide emergency assistance, provided urgently needed medical supplies, assisted in procurement in China, and strongly supported all parties to fight against the epidemic.

œI believe that under the strong leadership of the leaders of various member states, we will be able to overcome the epidemic, he added.

Wang Yi said that the current epidemic is still spreading in many countries around the world. Every day, tens of thousands of people are infected with the virus, and every day thousands of people lose their precious lives.

In the face of heavy facts and figures, there is no agenda that is more important than saving human lives, and no task is more urgent than unity and cooperation among countries, he added.

He said that the Chinese side calls on governments of all countries to overcome differences and conflicts, concentrate on responding to the national epidemic situation, focus on international cooperation, focus on saving people’s lives, and play their due leadership role in overcoming the epidemic.

“We call on people of all countries to overcome pessimism, oppose the politicization of anti-epidemics, oppose the labeling of viruses, and oppose the stigmatization of specific countries, so as to provide broad public support to overcome the epidemic,” he added.

The Chinese foreign minister also called on the international media to uphold professional ethics, scientific reason, objective truth, fairness and balance, and create a favorable social atmosphere for defeating the epidemic.