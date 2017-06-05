Wahab Riaz ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE, June 5 (APP)-Pakistan’s all rounder Wahab Riaz

has been ruled out of action from the ICC Champions trophy

after twisting his ankle during the match against India

at Birmingham.

“A scan has confirmed that Wahab suffered a deltoid

ligament complex after an eversion injury mechanism whilst

bowling during the India vs Pakistan match on June 4. It will

take minimum 2 weeks to recover from this injury. Wahab will

not be able to continue to play in remaining games of the

Champions Trophy,” said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket

Board here on Monday night.

He said PCB has send the official request for the

replacement to the ICC Technical Committee.