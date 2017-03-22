WADA goes against Nasir in CAS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The World Squash Federation (WSF) has removed ban on Pakistani player Nasir Iqbal but World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has gone against the world squash body’s decision in Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It may be mentioned here that Nasir was the only player, whose dope test was taken twice by WADA, first on February 7 last year and then again on February 10. The test taken on February 7 was positive and only three days later, the taken test was negative.

Talking to APP, a source close to the developments said Nasir was cleared by WSF but WADA was not satisfied and it gone in CAS against the decision.

“Now it is up to CAS to decide what decision they give in this regard,” he said.

Responding to a question, the source said it is not in the Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) hand to do anything in this matter.

However, the source said hopefully we will get a positive decision from CAS in this regard as Nasir has not done or taken anything wrong.

“If a banned substance is used by an athlete then it remains in the blood for at least four to six months,” the source said adding then how come Nasir’s test come negative only three-days later.