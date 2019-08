VP Shixin Chen reaffirms ADB’s strong commitment to Pakistan’s development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen, during his visit,

reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to Pakistan’s development.

During his 2-day visit to Pakistan on August 29 and 30, Shixin Chen met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh; Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar; Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program Sania Nishtar; Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan; Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; and other senior government officials.