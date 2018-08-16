PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected 22nd chief minister of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa province through secret balloting wherein he defeated the candidate
of joint opposition Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel by margin of 44 votes.
Mahmud Khan of PTI secured 77
votes whereas Mian Nisar Gul obtained 33 votes in the election held through
secret balloting in the provincial assembly today.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani
announced the result after counting of the votes declaring Mahmud Khan as
winner and elected as Leader of the House. In all 110 votes were polled for the
election of chief minister.
The newly elected chief
minister belongs to Matta Tehsil of Swat district and returned to the provincial
assembly from PK-9 constituency on ticket of PTI. Mahmud has started his
political career as union council Nazim Khadzai Matta Tehsil.
He joined PTI before the 2013
election and was elected member of the house.
Mahmud Khan was provincial
minister in the cabinet of Pervaz Khattak(2013-18) and was holding the portfolio
of sports, culture tourism and irrigation.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani who
chaired the assembly proceedings held for the election of chief minister
election congratulated the entire house over the smooth conduct of polling and fulfilling
the Constitutional obligations.
Mahmud Khan of PTI elected chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP):Mahmud Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected 22nd chief minister of Khyber