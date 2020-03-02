Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees restarts after break: UNHCR

PESHAWAR, Mar 02 (APP):UNHCR Spokesman Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees has restarted after a break of three months and would continue for next nine months.

Talking to media persons, Qaisar Afridi continued that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees. At these centres, registration of Afghan refugees would be made on the basis of their POR cards following which assistance would be provided to them in repatriation.

He told media that US $200 each would be provided to the Afghan refugees on repatriation to their homeland. He further said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different cities of Pakistan.

Since 2002, around 4.4 million Afghan refugees have repatriated to their homeland under voluntary repatriation programme, he said and added that voluntary repatriation process starts in the month of March and continues till November for nine months.

The voluntary repatriation process, he said halts for three months from first December to February 28 due to severe cold and snowfall in Afghanistan. The voluntary repatriating Afghan refugees, he said get 200 dollars each on reaching Qandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul.

The validity of POR cards, he said is up to June 30, 2020 however UNHCR is in contact with Pakistani government for extension and hoped that further extension in stay would be given to Afghan refugees.