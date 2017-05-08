Volleyball, handball, boxing squads off to Baku

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Pakistan’s volleyball, handball and boxing squads left for Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday to chip in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place from May 12-22.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) a total of 35 athletes – 14 each of volleyball and handball and seven of boxing have left the country for the Games.

He said a nine-member tennis squad will leave the country for the Games on early Tuesday.

In total 213 athletes from Pakistani will feature in 15 sports disciplines in the 11-day event. The disciplines are Athletics, Basketball (3×3), Boxing, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling (Freestyle & Greco Roman), Wushu and Zurkhaneh. The Government is sponsoring 13 sports disciplines, whereas Basketball and Zurkhaneh are being sponsored by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the respective international bodies.

Three PSB officials including Deputy Director General (Tech) Muhammad Shahid, Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Qudus Jamali and physiotherapist Muhammad Manan Haider will also proceed for the Games. Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri will be the Chef-de-Mission for the event.