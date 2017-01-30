Voices of Kashmiri people cannot be silenced: Senator Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Senator, PML-N Lt.Gen (Retd) Abdul

Qayyum on Monday said that the voices of Kashmiri people for their

freedom cannot be silenced by the gunfires of Indian security

forces.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Pakistan would

continue to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to

self-determination.

“We cannot forget history of Pakistan and Indian history as

Hindu mentality has always opposed the rise of Muslims in

India”, he said.

Senator said BJP is running its government with the

philosophy of RSS. On the other hand, minorities in Pakistan are

treated equally and they have religious freedom.

India is continuing with its state terrorism in occupied

Kashmir. India wants to pressurize regional countries to establish

its dominance, he added.

However, Pakistan is the only country which stands against

India nefarious designs, he concluded.