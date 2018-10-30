Vocational education to become a part of traditional education soon: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said vocational education would be made a part of traditional education in schools soon so that the children who could not continue studies be attracted in getting skills.

The Minister said this in a meeting of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), said a press release issued here.

He said the country’s future lied in providing marketable skills to youth and enable them to earn respectable livelihood.

“We will introduce such systems on the style of successful models of developed countries, which will not only improve the quality of education but also enhance the standards and provision of skills,” he said.

He said that trades would be identified for vocational education at the school level.

The Minister emphasized on the importance of providing international-level skills to Pakistani youth so that they were in a better position to secure jobs abroad.

He also directed NAVTTC to prepare up to date databank of the country’s TVET sector.

“National Skills University will be active soon with aim to prepare world class master trainers,” he said.

To bring informally trained workforce into the mainstream economy under the system of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is among the main objectives of NAVTTC.

The Minister directed to take steps which would increase the recognition and acceptability of NAVTTC’s certificates around the globe.

The Minister said that target of the present government was to equip the youth with marketable skill who enter the job.

He said that recommendations of National Task Force on Education would be finalized soon and the Prime Minister would be briefed accordingly.

“We will set up an Inter-provincial Skill Forum which will include all the provincial TEVTAs” Shafqat Mahmood said.

Dr. Nasir Khan, the Executive Director of NAVTTC, gave detailed briefing to the Minister on recent initiatives and reforms by NAVTTC.