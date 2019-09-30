Visit of Oman team to help resume international hockey: Bajwa

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Asif Bawja has said the arrival of Oman hockey team is a ray of hope and a step forward to see resumption of international hockey in Pakistan.

“We are delighted that the Oman team has arrived here to play five test match series against our development and rising squads,” he told APP on Monday.

The touring side will play four matches at Lahore and one at Sheikhupura as part of its preparatory tour for the Asia Confederation Hockey Cup, being played in Bangladesh from October 14.