Visit of Oman team beneficial for resumption of international hockey in Pak: DG SBP

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the visit of the Oman hockey team is a step forward for the resumption of international hockey in Pakistan.

“We are quite hopeful that more foreign teams will visit Pakistan in near future”, he said this after the second match of the ongoing Pak-Oman hockey serie ended in a 4-4 draw here on Wednesday at the national hockey stadium.

Also present were Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, former Pakistan hockey captain, Manzoor Junior and other former Olympians and international hockey players.

“The visit of the Oman team is a golden opportunity for our young players to improve their hockey techniques as they will be gaining international experience by playing a foreign team”, said DG Sport Punjab who was the chief guest on the occasion.