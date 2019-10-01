Visit of Lanka team a big honour for country: Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that holding of an international cricket series against Sri Lanka at home grounds was definitely a huge honour for the country.

He said this while talking to media at the grand commemorative ceremony of International Youth Day at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan also launched Punjab Youth Portal by clicking a button in the presence of hundreds of passionate girls and boys.

The grand ceremony was held under the auspices of Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department and with the collaboration of Bargad organization.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, VC University of Home Economic Dr Kanwal Ameen, DG PITB Sajid Latif, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Executive Director Bargad Sabiha Shaheen and hundreds of enthusiastic youth were also present during the largely-attended ceremony.