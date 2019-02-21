Visit of Crown Prince to strengthen ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the recent visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman would play an important role to further strengthen relations between both countries and would have long term positive impact on their economies.

He said Pakistan always highly regarded its relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ties between the two countries were based upon Islamic brotherhood and he wished to give these relations new dimensions in area of trade and parliamentary cooperation, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ijaz, who called on him at Parliament House.