Visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince manifestation of fraternal ties with UAE, increasing importance of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan on the occasion of the advent of New Year was manifestation of fraternal bilateral relations and increasing importance of Pakistan in the region.

In a tweet, she said that second visit of the crown prince during PTI rule was proof of brotherly relations between the two nations and trust in the leadership quality of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that $ 200 million UAE support was also a proof of close economic cooperation between the two countries.

She said that Pakistan was moving towards economic stability and there was big scope of investment in various sectors here.

She welcomed UAE interest in investment in Pakistan.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the crown prince about ongoing 150 day lockdown of Indian occupied Kashmir and violations of fundamental rights of hapless Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces. He also threw light on controversial Indian Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) .

She said that the two leaders renewed the pledge to further strengthen bilateral relations and discussed matters for furthering the cause of the Muslim Ummah.