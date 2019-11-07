Visa requests from Sikh Yatrees being entertained through online portal :High Commission

LONDON, Nov 07 (APP):Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London, has clarified that the visa requests from Sikh Yatrees are being entertained through online portal as well as directly at its Consular Section and at the Consulates General in Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford and Glasgow.

In a press release issued here, the Pakistan High Commission London said that misinformation was being spread by some elements that the visa requests for the Sikh Yatrees were not being entertained.

“This talk of the closure of visa for Sikh Yatrees on 550th Anniversary is incorrect and, therefore, be ignored”, the High Commission release clarified.

It may be mentioned here that the Sikhs from all over the world would be celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose birth place is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has welcomed Sikh pilgrims on the landmark 550th Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In deference to the religious sentiments of Sikhs, the Government of Pakistan has also announced the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine with Darbar

Sahib at Kartarpur.

To facilitate Sikh pilgrims, the Government of Pakistan has liberalized its

visa regime. For online visa portal access,visit:https://visa.nadra.gov.pk/pilgrim-

tourism/.

In case of difficulties, the Sikh applicants may contact Help Desk established at the High Commission at 02076649245, the High Commission press release said.