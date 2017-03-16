Vikram Solanki appointed FICA President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) Thursday appointed former England international cricketer Vikram Solanki as its President.

Solanki replaces outgoing, long-serving FICA President and former

West Indies captain, Jimmy Adams who has taken up the role of Director of Cricket at the West Indies Cricket Board, said a press release issued here.

Solanki had represented England on more than 50 occasions between

2000 and 2007 and amassed almost 30,000 first class and List A runs during his professional career.

He holds a law degree and is a current assistant coach of Surrey

County Cricket Club and is a former Chairman of the Professional

Cricketers’ Association (UK).

Commenting on his appointment, Solanki said, “I am privileged to accept the position as FICA President and look forward to contribute to the organization and to the player cause around the world,” he said.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of ensuring that the players’ voices are heard and that they are involved in shaping the future of the global game.”

Adams said it has been an honour to be a part of FICA over a number of years. “I am proud of the work FICA does and the direction it is going. It is critical that players have a global voice and FICA will continue to be that voice in the future.”

FICA Executive Chairman, Tony Irish said, “The FICA Board wishes

Adams all the best in his new role and thanks him for the significant

contribution he has made to FICA during his tenure.”

“We are happy to have secured Solanki as our new President.

Solanki’s background as both an international player and as a player

advocate will be a big asset to FICA. His appointment will complement the appointments of Lisa Sthalekar and Graeme Smith as Independent Board Members in 2016, ensuring we have an experienced Board which oversees our representation of players around the world,” he said.