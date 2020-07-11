PM urges world community to forestall Srebrenica-like Muslim massacre in IOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while recounting his “shocked” and “appalled” memories of Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims 25 years ago, urged the world community to take notice and forestall the recurrence of such genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“I remember the day very well. I remember when it happened. We were all shocked. Even when I still remember 25 years ago when it happened, I still feel the shock as how such a thing could have been allowed by the world community,” the prime minister said in his televised message to the nation and the world community on the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on July 10-11, 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. In addition to the killings, more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area. The massacre is termed the worst episode of mass murder within Europe since World War II.

Prime Minister said everyone with a feeling of humanity had been “shocked” and “appalled” as how such massacre could happen in the safe area of the United Nations peacekeeping troops.

He urged the world community to learn a lesson from that massacre and must never allow such things to happen again, referring to the problems in the IOJK where, he said, 800,000 Indian troops had besieged eight million Kashmiri people.

“And we all fear that similar sort of massacre might follow there. The world community must take notice and never allow such acts to take place again,” the prime minister emphasized.

He also conveyed his salam (greetings) and best wishes to the people of Bosnia, from the people of Pakistan.

Desk/Ali