CM announces development projects for Murree

RAWALPINDI, Jul 24 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar Friday said that a new water supply scheme would be developed in Murree to overcome the water shortage, at the cost of Rs 220 million to provide 600,000 gallon water daily to the residents.

Addressing a meeting during his visit to Murree, he that provision of water supply for the residents would be improved adding that the government wanted to open tourist spots in Murree and other areas soon that would promote tourism and locals would get employment opportunities.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being finalized for the opening the restaurants and hotels and recommendations would be submitted to NCOC for the opening of tourist-spots and restaurants, he added.

He said Murree–Muzaffarabad road would be completed with Rs 24.2 million and 3,50000 fruit trees would also be planted while approval had been given to set up a new police station and subdivision in Murree.

Similarly, Kohsar University would be set up in the area, he added.

The chief minister also directed to complete ongoing local government projects soon while ensuring complete transparency adding solid local government system would help to solve public problems at the grassroots level.

More than six thousand schemes of water supply and sewage drainage would be completed with an amount of Rs 17 billion in the areas , he added.

The Punjab government wanted to hold local bodies elections soon as the people would get genuine leadership at the grassroots level, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighborhood Council Act would solve public problems at the doorstep of the people as the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here. Secretary Local Government briefed about the salient features of the new local bodies system through video link.

The chief organizer of PTI Saifullah Niazi, Senior Vice President Arshad Daad, Shahid Yousaf, Jamal Ansari, Ejaz Minhas, Dr Abdul Hasan, President PTI Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, General Secretary Ali Imtiaz Warraich, MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbassi and Dr Hassan Masood Malik attended the meeting while Deputy Secretary-General PTI Umer Mir and Noor Khan Bhaba participated through video link from CMO. Sardar Ali Raza Khan Dreshak participated from DC Office Rajanpur through video link.

VNS Murree