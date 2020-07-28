Cabinet okays setting up commission to probe last month’s petroleum shortage

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had approved the proposal for constitution of a commission to inquire into the causes of shortage of petrol last month in the country. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shibli Faraz said the commission would give recommendations to ensure that such a situation would not arise in future and suggest an action against the delinquent elements.

He said that the commission would be headed by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director General Abu-Bakr Khuda Bux, with the Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Punjab, former DG Oil and Petroleum Division Rashid Farooq and Petroleum Institute Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Asim Murtaza as members.

Shibli Faraz said the Cabinet was informed that due to logistical problems and some issues of the refineries, the availability of Euro 5 petroleum products in the country would be ensured from September 1 instead of August 1.

He said the Cabinet also discussed the Karachi situation in the wake of recent rains, which had flooded the city roads and streets. It seemed that there was no government there, he said, lamenting that the Pakistan People’s Party government had done noting for the development of Sindh, including Karachi, the most important city of the country. It was a clear evidence of the Sindh government’s incompetence and the people of Karachi could not be left at its mercy anymore. The Federal Government would take every possible measures to ensure relief for the Karachiites, he added.

The choking of Karachi’s sewerage system, he said, was another proof that in the past few decades all institutions had been ruined as the city’s infrastructure was not revamped. There was no clue where the billions of rupees funds had been spent in the name of development, he added. The Paksiatn Tehreek-e-Insaf’s members of assemblies from Karachi, he said, had been asked to remain in touch with the people of their respective constituencies and give proposals for betterment

Shibli said the prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the people’s astounding response to the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, which would not only provide shelter but had the potential to lift the entire economy. He said the PM showed his dismay over non-payment of salaries to the media workers by media house owners.

The minister said the Cabinet was informed that the country had sufficient stock of wheat and sugar, and there was no issue of demand and supply. It was being provided to the flour mills in the Punjab, and the provincial government was providing subsidy on the product. Similarly, the wheat and its flour were available in other provinces also, he added.

He, however, said the private and public sectors had been allowed to import wheat to meet the deficit of 1.5 million ton. The district administrations had been directed to take strict action against the hoarders of wheat and sugar, he added. Shibli Faraz said the coronavirus situation was also reviewed in the meeting.

The PM expressed his satisfaction over reduction in the corona cases in the country and appealed to the people to exercise care and adopt precautionary measures on Eidul Azha and during the Muharram-ul-Haram as the pandemic was not yet over.

