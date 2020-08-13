Shibli renews govt’s commitment to transform it into an Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to purge the country of corruption and transform it into an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on the struggle for independence organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan. He said that August 14 is not only a day to celebrate independence but also a day of hard work and renewal of the pledge to achieve the goals of an independent homeland.

The present government, he said under the honest leadership of Imran Khan is engaged in sincere efforts for economic and social change. Shibli Faraz said that the government has given a vision of Naya Pakistan and has been working for the welfare of the people including national development and prosperity and restoration of merit because Pakistan was created to achieve this goal.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that all the challenges facing the country today are due to the wrong policies of the rulers of the past who gave priority to the personal interest over national interest and brought the country and the nation on this path today. He said the government will continue the process of accountability and will not spare any sacrifice for the rule of law.

He said it is a great pleasure for him to inaugurate an exhibition of rare photographs on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Resolution. Like every year, this year also the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organized this exhibition to revive the spirit of independence of 1947 among the people of Pakistan. The exhibition, he said, is a reminder of the great leader’s principles and high ideals.

The minister remarked that the Independence Day photo exhibition commemorates the long struggle and everlasting sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent to establish a new Islamic state on the world map under the active leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said one of the main objectives of this exhibition is to make the new generation realize on the occasion of Independence Day why Pakistan was necessary for us and what a great blessing it is today.

He said that the date of August 14 will always be remembered that the Muslims of the subcontinent, in spite of many difficulties, succeeded in gaining their national and religious identity under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, of which there were few parallels in history.

He said that oppression of the minorities living inside India, especially the Muslims, and turning the Kashmir Valley into a prison after August 5, 2019, Modi government has proved that the truth of Quaid-e-Azam ‘s vision of a separate homeland for Muslims.

He said that celebrating Independence Day provides an opportunity to pay tribute

to the countless people who made great sacrifices to for freedom.

The establishment of Pakistan was great a favour by our elders and it is our duty to leave a strong and prosperous Pakistan for our next generation. “We will definitely fulfill this duty for our children and keep the country free from corruption and malfeasance”, he said.

“If we want Pakistan to be ranked among the nations of the world as a dignified country, the only way for us to do so is to abandon the wrong policies of the past and assert ourselves on the world stage as a self-reliant nation”.

He said it is time to pledge today on the 74th Independence Day that we will all understand and fulfill our responsibilities and take our beloved homeland to the heights of progress and prosperity and will spare no sacrifice for its protection and development.

He said “on this historic and memorable day, let us all reaffirm our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of corruption and make the motherland the ideal Islamic welfare state of Madina”.

The minister also visited exhibition and evinced keen interest in the historic photographs displayed there.

National song produced by DEMP played at the start of the event after the national anthem. The minister appreciated the song and also directed for its telecast

on the PTV.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani and DG DEMP Imran Wazir briefed the minister about exhibition. The minister also cut a special cake in connection with Independence Day.