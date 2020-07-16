Ejaz appeals masses to celebrate Eid with simplicity

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Minister for Interior, Brigadier (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the countrymen to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The minister expressed these views during his visit to Peshawar to review the SOPs prepared for upcoming festival of Eidu-I-Azha.

He also reviewed arrangements made for model cattle market established there for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Ejaz Shah appreciated the efforts and measures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for bringing down the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The minister assured all possible assistance and cooperation from the federal government to province in the fight against coronavirus.

He also directed the management to implement SOPs at all cost in the province to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

He was of the view that careless attitude would create difficult situation for masses. “We as a nation have to fight coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

The minister said the government will make all possible efforts to ensure the safety of the people. Ejaz Shah also sought masses cooperation to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

VNS ISLAMABAD