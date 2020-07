ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque of Rs 3,215,000 contributed by Senate of Pakistan to PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Member National Assembly Zeeshan Khanzada.The MNA also presented Rs8 million cheque to the prime minister for the Fund.

VNS ISLAMABAD