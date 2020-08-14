Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrated in Paris

Paris, August 14 (APP): Pakistan’s flag was hoisted at a ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy here this morning to celebrate the country’s 74th Independence Day.

Members of the Pakistani community and Officers and staff of the Embassy were present on the occasion.

Messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience, while Charge d’Affaires a.i. Mr. Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi addressed the gathering.

Expressing his views Mr. Qazi noted the importance of freedom and joy felt by Pakistanis inside and outside the country on this day.

He compared the situation in Pakistan with that of India in light of recent actions by India to marginalize its minorities. He also highlighted the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) saying that Indian government’s illegal act of changing the status of IIOJK and military siege imposed on the territory is in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions that grant the right of self determination to Kashmiris.

He also appreciated the role played by Pakistani and Kashmiri communities in raising the Kashmir issue in France.

While lauding the efforts of members of the Pakistani community in France during Covid-19 lockdown by providing relief to the needy, he mentioned that Foreign Minister of Pakistan had also acknowledged the community’s efforts yesterday and honored two members of the community and an organization by including them in FM Honours List 2020.

Mr. Qazi also availed of the opportunity to urge the community to use the recently issued Political Map of Pakistan in their events, wherever required.