India’s last year unilateral action on Kashmir illegal, against int’l laws: Info Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani Wednesday said the Kashmiris had been granted the right to self-determination by the United Nations Security Council through its multiple resolutions, which was usurped by last year’s Indian unilateral illegal action on August 5 in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total disregard to international laws.

Addressing the concluding session of an interactive session with press attaches and press counselors, deputed in Pakistani missions abroad, and foreign media, he said the UN Resolution No 91 clearly indicated that “the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.”

The resolution, he said, had reaffirmed that “ the convening of a constituent assembly as recommended by the General Council of the All Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and any action that assembly might attempt to take to determine the future shape and affiliation of the entire state or any part thereof, would not constitute a disposition of the state in accordance with the above principle.”

He said in light of the UNSC decision about holding of the plebiscite, the unilateral action taken by India to prolong its occupation of Kashmir was totally illegal and unacceptable to Pakistan and Kashmiri masses. Whatever action India had taken under the ideology of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) would culminate into tensions in the region. They felt that Pakistan would succumb under Indian pressure but it would be a mistake especially at a time when odds were against India.

The question, he added, arose why India had adopted a jingoistic posture when it knew that its action would not coerce Pakistan or force Kashmiris into submission.

The Hindutva agenda of the Modi government, Akbar Durrani said, might have a domestic audience in mind but creating tensions with Pakistan and intensifying oppression of the Kashmiris would increase tension between two nuclear neighbors, which was not good for the world peace. Not only Pakistan but no other Indian neighbour was happy with the policies of New Delhi. After hardliners came to power, India had emerged as an epicenter of tension in the neighbourhood, he remarked.

Durrani recalled that Indian spy Kalbhushan Yadev was arrested in Balochistan. He was in uniform serving as colonel in Indian Navy and admitted having more than 300 operatives in the area playing havoc with the lives of innocent people..India took the matter to ICJ (International Court of Justice) which ruled in favour of Pakistan declaring it terrorism against the state and India was involved in it.

He said Kashmiris had been waging a struggle against Indian subjugation for the last seven decades and after the abolishment of Article 370 and 35-A, they were completely alienated in India and their resolve for freedom had further intensified.

