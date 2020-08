ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, President Pakistan Hockey Federation Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF secretary Asif Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, promotion of hockey and PHF’s affairs were discussed, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister also issued directive for promotion of the game and new talent.