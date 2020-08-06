Govt striving to resolve media industry’s problems in light of PM’s directives: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government was well aware of the problems of the media industry and was working to resolve them in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

Advertising dues were being paid on priority basis, and Rs 740 million had been paid in that regard, he said during a video link meeting with the members of Executive Committee of All Pakistan Newspaper Society.

The minister said the whole world was suffering from economic instability due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which had also negative effects on Pakistan’s economy. The nation would have to face the difficult situations together.

He said the media not only created awareness among the people but also provided employment to thousands of families. The media was an important pillar of the society and the government would take all possible steps to develop the industry and protect the rights of journalists, he added.

He urged the media houses to play their part in resolving the issue of salaries of journalists and workers. The government would take steps to address the issue of print media tax refunds, Shibli Faraz assured.

The APNS Executive Committee members apprised the minister about the problems of media industry, including payment of dues.

APNS Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Shehab Zubairi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Qazi Asad Abid, Najamuddin Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Fauzia Shaheen, Mohsin Bilal, Faisal Zahid Malik, Syed Haroon Shah, Naveed Chaudhry, Mumtaz A Tahir and other members attended the meeting through video link.

APP/Desk/HB