Govt has taken unprecedented steps for environment protection in 2 years: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the present government had taken unprecedented steps over the last two years for the protection of environment. Addressing a joint press briefing over two year performance of the government, flanked byFederal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz along with, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Federal Minister Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi, Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, she said these measures were also being recognized worldwide. She said ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ project was actively being pursued and it would help provide a large number of job opportunities for the youth. She said hydromet and disaster management services projects was initiated to strengthen Pakistan’s public sector delivery of reliable and timely hydro-meteorological and disaster risk management services.