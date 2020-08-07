First Saudi relief consignment to Lebanon Port Explosion deployed

RIYADH (SAUDI ARABIA) Aug 07 (APP): First Saudi airlift (air bridge) planes to Lebanon to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the victims of the Beirut port explosion has been deployed. The explosion caused many casualties and injuries as well as heavy losses to property and the infrastructure couple of days ago.

Two planes departed today from King Khalid International Airport carrying more than 120 tons of medicines, devices, solutions, medical and emergency supplies, tents, shelter kits and food items to deliver to affected people in Beirut, accompanied by a specialized team from the Center to follow up and supervise the distribution operations.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said in a statement that the relief air bridge was an implementation of directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to provide urgent medical and humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon to help them overcome the effects of the port explosion.

Dr. Al Rabeeah stated that the directive embodied the established humanitarian values of the Saudi leadership, stressing that the assistance program had played pivotal role of the Kingdom in providing impartial global humanitarian assistance.