Victory of peace in tribal areas, a major step in country’s stability: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday congratulated the nation and all those associated with the process of the successful and smooth holding of elections in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

In a tweet, “She said victory of peace is a major step towards country’s stability in the New Pakistan”.

For the first time in the country’s history, the process of change made possible the growth of beautiful plant of democracy on the mountains of tribal areas, she added.