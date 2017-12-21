Victories for PAF, Navy, Islamabad in National Hockey Championship

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Air Force, Navy and Islamabad chalked out victories against their respective rivals in the 64th National
Hockey Championship on Thursday at the Sukkur Hockey Stadium.
A brace by Mudassar and one goal apiece from Adnan, Mushtaq
and Alamgir enabled Air Force defeat Higher Education Commission
5-3 in an absorbing contest. For the losing side, Mohammad Abid,
Amar Ahmad and Ashar Tariq scored, said the information made
available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.
Another keenly contested encounter was witnessed between
Navy and Railways with Sailors winning through the solitary goal
netted by Hamza Waheed.
However, Islamabad gained an easy 4-1 victory over
Gilgit-Baltistan as Muneeb got two for the capital side while
Zainulabidin and Umar Mujtaba had one each.
Imtiaz Ahmed was the lone scorer for Gilgit-Baltistan.
Results of the two matches played late on Wednesday: WAPDA
beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited: 4-0. Scorers: Tauseeq, Asad Bashir, Aleem Bilal & Khizer Akhtar.
Sui Southern Gas Company beat ZTBL 3-2. Scorers, SSGC: Mohammad
Rizwan 2, Ali Shan. ZTBL: Hammad Anjum & Ghazanfar Ali.
