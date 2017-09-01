Vice President of Turkish Hilal-e-Ahmar calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sept 1 (APP): Vice President of Turkish Halal-e-Ahmar,
Ismail Hakki Turunc called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday.
According to a handout issued here, the Chief Minister
congratulated the Turkish brethren of Eid-ul-Azha and said, “Your
arrival in Lahore has enhanced our Eid happiness.”
Pakistan and Turkey were interconnected with each-other in
historically important relations and Turkey had stood by Pakistani
side at every moment of trial.
“It is good to note that Turkey has made accelerated developments
under the leadership of its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he added.
He said, “Turkish Hilal-e-Ahmar is serving with a passion of public
service and we want to enhance cooperation with it in healthcare sector.”
The Chief Minister said that he wanted to set up latest blood
transfusion centre in the province for which, resources would be provided
by the Punjab government and they only needed cooperation of Turkey in
this regard.
He said the government of Punjab Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital
was providing best healthcare facilities to the people in Muzaffargarh district of Southern Punjab.
He termed it as a living example of Pak-Turkish friendship and said
the Punjab government was adding 250 beds in this hospital.
He said that Emine-Recep Tayyip Erdogan School was providing quality
education to the girl-students in Muzaffargarh.
He said the Punjab government was also going to start motorbike
ambulance service during the current month and added that the sphere of public service would be further extended in partnership with Turkish Hilal-e-Ahmar.
Vice president of Turkish Hilal-e-Ahmar, Ismail Hakki Turunc
congratulated Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Eid-ul-Azha and expressed good wishes for former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.
He said, “Friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is historic and it
will last till doomsday.”
The Consul General of Turkey Serdar Deniz, Senior PML-N leader
Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, DG Rescue 1122
and others were also present on the occasion.
