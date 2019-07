BEIJING, Jul 29 (APP):Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), met with Gen. Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC), here.

During the meeting, Gen. Zhang said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and the bilateral ties have maintained a high level of operation, China Military Online reported on Monday.