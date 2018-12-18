Veteran actor Ali Ejaz passes away

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Prominent Pakistani film, TV and stage actor Ali Ejaz Passes away on early Tuesday morning.According to details, one of the most successful actors of Pakistan film industry died early on Tuesday due to a heart attack. He was 77.Ali Ejaz started his career in 1967 and was well known for his role in a popular television comedy drama series Khawaja and Son.

Ali Ejaz was a Pakistani film and television actor known for his film roles in FBI Operation Pakistan (1971), Sona Chandi (1983), and Chor Machaye Shor (1996), a private news channel reported.