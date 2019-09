ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The exports of vegetables, leguminous vegetables from the country during first month of current financial year had witnessed about 59.79% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, vegetables and leguminous vegetables (pulses) worth US$ 23.630 million exported as against the exports of US$ 14.788 million of the same month of last year, according the data of State Bank of Pakistan.