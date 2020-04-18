Vawda underlines need for collective efforts to fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda Saturday underlined the need to take collective efforts to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal government was fully cooperating with the provincial governments to take unified decisions to contain the pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

It was delighted, the minister said that the Sindh government was following the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the lockdown. The Sindh government was authorized in taking decisions after 18th amendment, he added.