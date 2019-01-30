Vawda directs to speed up work on Dasu hydropower project

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday directed to speed up pace of work on Dasu hydropower project. Chairing 12the meeting on Dasu Dam Steering Committee, he said the process of land acquisition for the dam should be completed at the earliest.

He said the hydropower project will help generate 4,320 megawatts of electricity.

The minister said construction of dams is amongst the top priorities of the government. He regretted misconduct of previous governments regarding dams construction.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.