VAWC will help establish gender equality: CM Punjab

MULTAN, Mar 25 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) would help establish gender equality, especially by protecting the woman rights.

After inaugurating the VAWC building in Multan here on Saturday, he said a society can make progress only if it gives due rights to women. The Women Protection Bill and Violence Against Women Centre have been introduced in line with teachings of Islam to protect women rights, he added.

The VAWC would help register FIRs, and provide psychological and legal

help to women. Also, forensic, investigative, medicolegal, examination and rehabilitation treatment would be provided under one roof, added Shehbaz Sharif.

Nobody would dare to throw acid on any woman and the centre would ensure timely justice and offer protection to the aggrieved women.

The Centre would protect honour and dignity of women. It is first of its kind in the region and the country, he added.

The CM said the government was offering various facilities to people. Recently introduce Metro Bus in Multan is benefitting students, labourers and others. The Punjab government is spending Rs 6 billion on financial assistance to 460,000 students and students of class 6 and on towards, are given Rs 1,000 per month.

Similarly, Endowment Fund is also facilitating 175,000 intelligent

students. We have spent Rs 11 billion to manage education of intelligent students in well reputed educational institutions, said Shehbaz Sharif, adding TEVTA was also providing technical skills to girls in order to empower them.

Shahbaz said the electricity loadshedding would end in the ongoing year.

Opponents are making undue criticism of projects of the incumbent

government, especially of Metro Bus. But now, they themselves are launching it in Peshawar, he added.

We would not criticise them, the CM said Pakistan Muslim League-N as well as the whole nation would accept and respect decision of the Supreme Court, he said referring to the Panama leaks case. All those who ruled the country and misused country’s resources must be held accountable, Shehbaz added.

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana also spoke on the occasion. He

said there was need to abolish culture of intolerance.

He lauded the Punjab government for setting up VAWC in Multan and hoped

it would surely help protect rights of women.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also hailed establishment of VAWC,

saying such steps were foundations for making the country a welfare state.

He said the PML-N government, under the vibrant leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was making Pakistan an Asian Tiger.

He recalled the PML-N had also delivered in 1990s and every country was

convinced Pakistan was becoming an Asian Tiger. The journey of progress was stopped in 1999. Now, the country, once again, is making progress and everyone is acknowledging and witnessing progress and prosperity. On Nov 2, 2016, an attempt was made to to lock down the country, but people foiled that bid, said Rana Sanaullah.

We respect Supreme Court and believe the SC judges were noble persons,

he added.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Zakia Shahnawaz, Provincial

Minister for Zakat and Ushar Naghma Mushtaq, DG CM’s Strategic Reform Unit Salman Sufi, local parliamentarians, mayor, district council chairmen, civil society members and others were also present on this occasion.