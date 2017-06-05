Various schemes in Budget announced for Karachi

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): A deluge of schemes were announced

for the next financial year 2017-18 for Karachi.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah delivering

budget speech on Monday said that they had inherited a ravished, dilapidated, unplanned and ruined Karachi and in the next

financial year following schemes will be taken up:

–World bank funded Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project will be

rolled out during next financial year. Through this PKR 10.5 billion project infrastructure will developed in old city area of District South, parts of District Malir and District Korangi.

–Rs.1.2 billion for construction of 24 feet wide road at either sides of

Gujjar Nala.

–Construction of new 1000 MDG pump house at Dhabeji at a cost of Rs 1.6

billion.

–Supply of 65 MDG additional water from Haleji Lake to Karachi.

–Rs.1.4 billion for Establishment of Five Combined Effluent Treatment

Plant (CETP)for Industrial areas of Karachi

–Rs.500 million for establishment of new land fill site for Karachi at

Dhabeji

–Rs 1.5 billion for Construction of Bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin

Waleed intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

–Construction and remodeling of 12000 Road Landhi, Korangi at a cost of

Rs 1.5 billion.

He said that during the current financial year, following major

schemes in Karachi will be completed:

— Widening of bridge at ShafiqMor, Shah Waliullah Road at a cost Rs 140

million

–Construction of underpass at Golimar Intersection at Nazimabad No. 1

at Rs.450 million.

–Rehabilitation/Construction of Major Roads of Karachi Metropolitan

Corporation at a cost of Rs 197 million.

— Construction of University Road from Hasan Square to NIPA at a cost of

Rs 770 million.

– Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Tariq Road from Shaheed-e-Millat

at Shahrahe-Quaideen at Rs 550 million.

— Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of road from Surjani to

MadinatulHikmat, Karachi at a cost of Rs.750 million.

— Construction of Hub River Road from Sher Shah Bridge to Murshid

Hospital at a cost of Rs 500 million.

— Remodeling of Baloch Colony Flyover and Construction of Road at a cost

of Rs 120 million.

— Construction of Manzil Pump Flyover at a cost of Rs 600 million.

During the next financial year following major schemes will be completed:

— Construction of University Road from NED University to SafooraChowk at

a cost of Rs 770 million.

— Reconstruction/Rehablitation of Mosamiyat Road from Madras Chowk to

Super Highway at a cost Rs 200 million.

— Widening of Shahrah-e-Faisal on both sides from Metropole to Star Gate

at a cost of Rs 850 million.

— Construction of Underpass at Submarine Chowrangi at a cost of Rs 500

million.

The Chief Minister said that another important program that they have

envisaged is the creation of Development Management Committees. Business community has always stepped forward to assist the efforts of government.

To promote ease of doing business these Development Management

Committees will carry out development and rehabilitation of infrastructure of Industrial Areas of Karachi. Rs 1.65 billion have been provided. For next financial year, they intend to replicate these Committees over other Industrial areas of Sindh.