Vanessa O’Brien visits Pakistan Embassy in Washington

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Vanessa O’Brien, a friend of Pakistan and an accomplished mountain climber, attended an event in her honor, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan.

O’Brien is the first British American woman to achieve the distinction of scaling K-2, the second highest peak in the World located in Pakistan, unfolding among others a Pakistani flag at the Summit, said a press release received here Saturday from Washington DC.

Speaking on the occasion, O’Brian said that she was “a fan of Pakistan”. Pakistan is a beautiful country with rich cultural heritage and with the most hospitable people. A country that has a lot to offer in addition to the fabulous mountains.

She said, “I was lucky to know the great people and the country of Pakistan during my expedition”.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, while appreciating O’Brien’s expression of warm feelings for Pakistan said that her story and personality is an inspiration for Pakistanis.

Ambassador greatly appreciated the perseverance, patience and dedication of O’Brien during her three years expedition in scaling K-2 in Pakistan and her friendship with the people of Pakistan.

Vanessa O’Brian was invited by the Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry to speak to the staff of the Embassy honoring her friendship with Pakistan.

She presented a flag of Pakistan with her signatures to the Ambassador. The signatures carried the message “From K-2 To Pakistan with Love”.