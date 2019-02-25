ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association called on the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here Monday and discussed matters of mutual interests.
Different issues regarding duty Taxes on import of Soyabin Oil Compliance issues and DTRE facilities were discussed.
Vanaspati manufacturers association calls on Razaak Dawood
