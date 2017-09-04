Value addition, enhanced value supply chain priority of TDAP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): The priorities of Trade Development Authority

of Pakistan (TDAP) were the value addition and enhancement of

value supply chain for the promotion of agriculture trade and exports

of the country.

“We are committed to promote and branding of local fruits from Gilgit

Baltistan, Swat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and value addition of local

dates from South Punjab and Sindh for the facilitation of growers and

traders,” senior official of the ministry told APP here on Monday.

The ministry would initiate the project of estanlishing cold storages

in Gilgit Baltistan and Swat for prolong preservation and to enhance

the shelf life of apricot, peaches and persimmon.

He said, “we have organized exhibitions involving diplomats and

international organization for the promotion of fruits in Swat and

Gilgit Baltistan.”

The official said that TDAP is working with international

organizations including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Center

for the Promotion of Imports (CPI) in developing countries for

branding and enhancing the value addition in agro-trade in these

areas.

“We are going to hold seminars on apricot, peaches and persimmon to

educate the local farmers and develop good agriculture practices in

these areas,” he said.

He said that TDAP has involved SMEDA for the infrastructure

development and for promotion and branding of these products.

Replying to a question, he said that the ministry is going to set up a

research center in collaboration with UNIDO for training and enhancing

the capacity of staff.

He said that TDAP will organize dates festival here on September 18,

2017 and will invite diplomats and international organizations for

promotion and value addition of these products.

He said the ministry will also organize a conference to involve

Central Asian countries for promotion of regional trade and expand

market in these countries.

The official said that the ministry has a plan to create international

level institute for innovation and value addition of leather and gems

and jewellery in the country.

He said that in coming November TDAP will organize events in

Muzafarabad for the promotion of local fruit and would involve

international stakeholders for portraying positive image of the

country.

The official said that trade officers were also facilitating the

traders for holding of exhibitions and seminars.

He said that the ministry was contributing to the national economy

through trade facilitation and liberalization, improved export

competitiveness and by reducing the cost of doing business.

“We are working to explore new trade avenues and markets in different

regions,” he said.

The government is committed in providing direction and diversification

to internal trade for improving supply chains vital for enhancing the

country’s exports.