Value addition, enhanced value supply chain priority of TDAP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): The priorities of Trade Development Authority
of Pakistan (TDAP) were the value addition and enhancement of
value supply chain for the promotion of agriculture trade and exports
of the country.
“We are committed to promote and branding of local fruits from Gilgit
Baltistan, Swat and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and value addition of local
dates from South Punjab and Sindh for the facilitation of growers and
traders,” senior official of the ministry told APP here on Monday.
The ministry would initiate the project of estanlishing cold storages
in Gilgit Baltistan and Swat for prolong preservation and to enhance
the shelf life of apricot, peaches and persimmon.
He said, “we have organized exhibitions involving diplomats and
international organization for the promotion of fruits in Swat and
Gilgit Baltistan.”
The official said that TDAP is working with international
organizations including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Center
for the Promotion of Imports (CPI) in developing countries for
branding and enhancing the value addition in agro-trade in these
areas.
“We are going to hold seminars on apricot, peaches and persimmon to
educate the local farmers and develop good agriculture practices in
these areas,” he said.
He said that TDAP has involved SMEDA for the infrastructure
development and for promotion and branding of these products.
Replying to a question, he said that the ministry is going to set up a
research center in collaboration with UNIDO for training and enhancing
the capacity of staff.
He said that TDAP will organize dates festival here on September 18,
2017 and will invite diplomats and international organizations for
promotion and value addition of these products.
He said the ministry will also organize a conference to involve
Central Asian countries for promotion of regional trade and expand
market in these countries.
The official said that the ministry has a plan to create international
level institute for innovation and value addition of leather and gems
and jewellery in the country.
He said that in coming November TDAP will organize events in
Muzafarabad for the promotion of local fruit and would involve
international stakeholders for portraying positive image of the
country.
The official said that trade officers were also facilitating the
traders for holding of exhibitions and seminars.
He said that the ministry was contributing to the national economy
through trade facilitation and liberalization, improved export
competitiveness and by reducing the cost of doing business.
“We are working to explore new trade avenues and markets in different
regions,” he said.
The government is committed in providing direction and diversification
to internal trade for improving supply chains vital for enhancing the
country’s exports.
Value addition, enhanced value supply chain priority of TDAP
ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): The priorities of Trade Development Authority