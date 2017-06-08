Vaccine coverage for nine diseases increased by 20 pc: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Minister of State for National Health

Services and Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar Thursday said the government

improved its immunization programme and streamlined the affairs of councils

working under the health ministry.

Speaking at a press conference here, she said due to coordinated

efforts of the federal and provincial governments the cases of polio were

reduced from 360 to only two.

She said when she took charge of the health ministry, scandals were

rife and mismanagement marred performance of the health institutions.

She told that the federal health budget was increased by 77 percent

from Rs 32 billion to Rs 54.4 billion.

The government undertook the restructuring of Extended Programme

of Immunization (EPI) and brought improvement in procurement and storage

of vaccines.

Vaccine coverage for nine diseases increased by 20 percent, she added.

The federal government distributed 7.5 million doses of vaccines

among the provinces every year, she said adding the ministry set up a state-of-the-art storage facility to control temperature of the vaccines.

GAVI, the global vaccine alliance has appreciated improvement in

vaccination drive of Pakistan, the minister informed.

The Rs 16 million was allocated for provision of refrigeration

facilities in provinces, the minister added.

Through successful negotiations with World Bank, the government was

able to secure $180 million for sustainability of Pakistan’s immunization

programme for mothers and children, the minister added.

She said the ministry saved Rs 1.8 billion in buying of vaccines by

inviting UNICEF and more pharmaceutical companies for a transparent

bidding.

Vaccines for ROTA and pneumonia and intravenous vaccine for polio

were added to the EPI programme.

Another significant achievement of the government was streamlining

the affairs of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and councils of

Tibb, pharmacy and nursing, Saira mentioned.

The minister said free and fair elections for board of PMDC was held

and PMDC checked the mushroom growth of medical colleges.

The heads of councils were appointed on merit and a transparent list

was posted on the website after including names of all of the registered

homeopaths for holding of a fair election of Tibb Council.

She said a PhD nurse was appointed as President Nursing Council for

the first time and online and same day registration of nurses was ensured.

Saira said at present Pakistan has two important posts in

international health bodies including World Health Organization and GAVI.

Pakistan chairs the executive board of WHO and has a seat on the

board of GAVI, she added.