Uzma Yousaf becomes first Pakistani female to climb Spantik peak

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP): Uzma Yousaf on Wednesday wrote her name in the record books as she became first Pakistani women to scale 7,027 metre high Spantik peak in the Spantik-Sosbun Mountains sub-range of Karakoram in Nagar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Uzma’s high altitude team included Wajid Ullah Nagri, Asghar

Hussain and Yaseen.

Also known as Golden Peak, Spantik has gained significant

popularity amongst expedition climbers recently.

“We’ve arrived at the top of Spantik at 9:16 am today

(Wednesday). I’m really happy at the achievement. I know people in Pakistan are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day on August 14.

My joy has multiplied as I’ve been able to carry Pakistan’s flag at the top of Spantik at this moment,” a jubilant Uzma told APP on phone from atop Spantik.

The 43-year old, who started her climbing career by scaling

6050-metre Mingling Sar in October last year and 5098 metre Rush Peak in February this year, said that it took her team 31 days to complete the voyage.

“It was really tough journey. The snow was not allowing us to move. But we did not give up our mission and thank God finally we made it,” she said.

She said her successful expedition was the proof that with

determination and passion challenges could be overcome and dreams materialized.

Her husband Yousaf Akhtar, who financed and backed the

expedition, said he was proud of his wife.

“She is really a talented lady. Though she has not been

trained like other mountaineers, she has been making meticulous

preparations for this climb for the past several months. Her hard work has paid back” he said.

Yousaf also claimed that Uzma was the first lady to have

climbed a seven-thousand metre high or above peak in Pakistan.